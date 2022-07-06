Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McCormick & Company, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKC   US5797802064

MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(MKC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
83.43 USD   -0.80%
04:14pMCCORMICK MPANY INCORPORATED : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
09:27aArgus Research Downgrades McCormick & Company to Hold From Buy
MT
07/01INSIDER SELL : McCormick & Co.
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McCormick mpany Incorporated : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kurzius Lawrence Erik
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MCCORMICK & CO INC [MKC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman, President & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED , 24 SCHILLING ROAD, SUITE1
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HUNT VALLEY MD 21031
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-07-05 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kurzius Lawrence Erik
MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
24 SCHILLING ROAD, SUITE1
HUNT VALLEY, MD21031 		X
Chairman, President & CEO
Signatures
Jason E. Wynn, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares gifted; No Purchase price required.
(2) The original Form 4, filed on July 5, 2022, is being amended by this Form 4 amendment solely to correct an administrative error, which misreported the amount of securities beneficially owned by the reporting person indirectly through the reporting person's 2020 GRATs following the reported transactions.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

McCormick & Company Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
04:14pMCCORMICK MPANY INCORPORATED : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (..
PU
09:27aArgus Research Downgrades McCormick & Company to Hold From Buy
MT
07/01INSIDER SELL : McCormick & Co.
MT
07/01McCORMICK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND UPDATES 2022 OUTLOOK
AQ
06/30Deutsche Bank Adjusts McCormick's Price Target to $85 From $91, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
06/29MCCORMICK & CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
06/29Tranche Update on McCormick & Company, Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
06/29McCormick, Capital One fall; General Mills, Patterson rise
AQ
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Back Near Even in Late Trade
MT
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Advancing in Defensive Wednesday Session
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 557 M - -
Net income 2022 796 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 22 560 M 22 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 84,10 $
Average target price 88,17 $
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Erik Kurzius Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan M. Foley President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Malcolm Stuart Swift Chief Administrative Officer
Freeman A. Hrabowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED-14.43%22 560
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.46%321 298
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.78%86 468
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.18%46 661
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.48%45 007
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.23%44 892