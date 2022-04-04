McCormick mpany Incorporated : Current Report (Form 8-K)
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
March 30, 2022
McCormick & Company, Inc.
Maryland
001-14920
52-0408290
24 Schilling Road
Suite 1
Hunt Valley
MD
21031
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
MKC.V
New York Stock Exchange
Common Stock Non-Voting
MKC
New York Stock Exchange
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On March 30, 2022, the Registrant's stockholders approved the Registrant's 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A detailed description of the Plan was included in the Registrant's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 17, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"). A copy of the Plan, is filed as Exhibit A to the Proxy Statement.A copy of the Form of Long-Term Performance Plan Agreement, the Form of Restricted Stock Units Agreement, the Form of Restricted Stock Units Agreement for Directors, the Form of Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement and the Form of Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement for Directors, each pursuant to the Plan, are attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibits 10(i), 10(ii), 10(iii), 10(iv) and 10(v), respectively.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On March 30, 2022, the Registrant held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which (i) directors were elected, (ii) Ernst & Young LLP's appointment as the Registrant's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022was ratified, (iii) the compensation paid to the Registrant's Named Executive Officers was approved in an advisory vote, and (iv) the Plan was approved. The proposals are described in detail in the Registrant's Proxy Statement. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.
1. Registrant's stockholders elected eleven directors to the Registrant's Board of Directors, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:
For
Against
Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
Anne L. Bramman
10,974,428
91,891
11,051
3,170,731
Michael A. Conway
10,977,522
93,087
6,761
3,170,731
Freeman A. Hrabowski, III
10,929,912
124,218
23,240
3,170,731
Lawrence E. Kurzius
10,977,029
94,273
6,068
3,170,731
Patricia Little
10,971,777
96,648
8,945
3,170,731
Michael D. Mangan
10,970,899
99,819
6,652
3,170,731
Maritza G. Montiel
10,945,346
123,278
8,746
3,170,731
Margaret M.V. Preston
10,971,012
96,338
10,020
3,170,731
Gary Rodkin
10,839,714
225,553
12,103
3,170,731
Jacques Tapiero
10,978,141
92,652
6,577
3,170,731
W. Anthony Vernon
10,552,445
516,142
8,783
3,170,731
2. Registrant's stockholders ratified the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Registrant's Independent Registered Public Accounting firm for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
14,120,099
103,657
24,345
0
3. Registrant's stockholders approved in an advisory (non-binding) vote the compensation paid to the Registrant's Named Executive Officers. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
10,636,413
398,676
42,281
3,170,731
4. Registrant's stockholders approved the Plan. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
10,721,669
334,586
21,115
3,170,731
No other matters were submitted for stockholder action.
Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit Number
Description
10 (i)
Form of Long-Term Performance Plan Agreement under the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
10 (ii)
Form of Restricted Stock Units Agreement under the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
10 (iii)
Form of Restricted Stock Units Agreement for Directors under the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
10 (iv)
Form of Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement under the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
10 (v)
Form of Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement for Directors under the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
