McCormick mpany Incorporated : Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

06/29/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stocks, payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record July 12, 2021. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $1.24 per share paid in fiscal year 2020.

This is the 97th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-34-quarterly-dividend-301322468.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
