McCoy Global : 2022 Year End Management's Discussion & Analysis

Q4 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results ("MD&A"), dated March 9, 2023, should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information and statements below, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The annual consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts in the following MD&A are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. References to "McCoy," "McCoy Global," "the Corporation," "we," "us" or "our" mean McCoy Global Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires. Additional information relating to McCoy Global, including periodic quarterly and annual reports and Annual Information Forms ("AIF"), filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, is available on SEDAR at sedar.com and our website at mccoyglobal.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "ongoing", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "plan", "sustain", "continues", "strategy", "potential", "projects", "grow", "take advantage", "estimate", "well-positioned" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this MD&A contains:

Forward-looking statements relating to McCoy Global's:

business strategy;

future development and organic growth prospects;

impact of re-structuring plans and cost structure;

re-structuring plans and cost structure; competitive advantages; and

merger and acquisition strategy.

Forward-looking statements respecting:

the business opportunities for the Corporation that are based on the views of management of the Corporation and current and anticipated market conditions; and

the perceived benefits of the growth and operating strategies of the Corporation; which are based upon the financial and operating attributes of the Corporation as at the date hereof, as well as the anticipated operating and financial results.

Other forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation are located in the documents incorporated by reference in this MD&A and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of the Corporation concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the availability and cost of labour and services and the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, which are subject to change based on market conditions and potential timing delays. Although management of the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and risks that forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements, including those set out below and those detailed elsewhere in this MD&A:

