Byron Allen sues McDonald's for allegedly lying about commitment to Black media

May 8 (Reuters) - The media entrepreneur Byron Allen has
filed a second lawsuit against McDonald's Corp over the
fast-food chain's alleged refusal to advertise with Black-owned
media.
In a complaint filed last week in Los Angeles, Allen's
Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC said
McDonald's "lied" when it pledged in May 2021 to boost national
ad spending with Black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024.
Allen said he would know if McDonald's were honoring that
pledge because his Allen Media Group represents more than 90% of
Black-owned media. He said he relied on McDonald's pledge when
seeking new business from the company, only to be rebuffed.
The lawsuit seeks $100 million plus punitive damages for
McDonald's alleged violation of a California anti-fraud law
against making false promises.
Allen's case is in addition to his $10 billion federal
lawsuit saying McDonald's ad practices amount to "racial
stereotyping" that violated federal and California civil rights
laws.
In a statement, McDonald's said it was proud of its record
of investing in diverse communities and partners.
"Byron Allen files baseless lawsuits as part of a public
smear campaign against our company to try to line his pockets,"
it said. "We will not be coerced by these 'in terrorem' tactics
and will defend ourselves vigorously."
Allen said in his own statement: "During the Black Lives
Matter movement, hundreds of corporations made pledges to Black
America.... McDonald's is one of those corporations that has
lied and made false promises."
In an April 21 court filing, McDonald's lawyers said
mediation to settle Allen's $10 billion lawsuit has been
unsuccessful, and accused Allen of trying to "harass and
harangue McDonald's into an unmerited resolution."
McDonald's cited an open letter Allen placed in the Chicago
Tribune on April 19, one day before scheduled talks, attacking
its alleged "horrible systemic racism against Black people."
The letter also called for the replacement of Chief
Executive Chris Kempczinski and McDonald's board of directors.
Skip Miller, a lawyer for Allen, in an interview declined to
discuss the mediation but called McDonald's filing "totally
inappropriate. The point of mediation is that it remains
confidential."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Aurora
