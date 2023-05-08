Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
296.69 USD   +0.03%
Byron Allen sues McDonald's for allegedly lying about commitment to Black media

05/08/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
May 8 (Reuters) - The media entrepreneur Byron Allen has filed a second lawsuit against McDonald's Corp over the fast-food chain's alleged refusal to advertise with Black-owned media.

In a complaint filed last week in Los Angeles, Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC said McDonald's "lied" when it pledged in May 2021 to boost national ad spending with Black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024.

Allen said he would know if McDonald's were honoring that pledge because his Allen Media Group represents more than 90% of Black-owned media. He said he relied on McDonald's pledge when seeking new business from the company, only to be rebuffed.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million plus punitive damages for McDonald's alleged violation of a California anti-fraud law against making false promises.

Allen's case is in addition to his $10 billion federal lawsuit saying McDonald's ad practices amount to "racial stereotyping" that violated federal and California civil rights laws.

In a statement, McDonald's said it was proud of its record of investing in diverse communities and partners.

"Byron Allen files baseless lawsuits as part of a public smear campaign against our company to try to line his pockets," it said. "We will not be coerced by these 'in terrorem' tactics and will defend ourselves vigorously."

Allen said in his own statement: "During the Black Lives Matter movement, hundreds of corporations made pledges to Black America.... McDonald's is one of those corporations that has lied and made false promises."

In an April 21 court filing, McDonald's lawyers said mediation to settle Allen's $10 billion lawsuit has been unsuccessful, and accused Allen of trying to "harass and harangue McDonald's into an unmerited resolution."

McDonald's cited an open letter Allen placed in the Chicago Tribune on April 19, one day before scheduled talks, attacking its alleged "horrible systemic racism against Black people."

The letter also called for the replacement of Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski and McDonald's board of directors.

Skip Miller, a lawyer for Allen, in an interview declined to discuss the mediation but called McDonald's filing "totally inappropriate. The point of mediation is that it remains confidential."

The case are: Weather Group LLC et al v. McDonald's USA LLC, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County, No. 23STCV10045; and Entertainment Studios Networks Inc et al v McDonald's Corp, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 21-04972. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 983 M - -
Net income 2023 7 941 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,38x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 296,60 $
Average target price 312,87 $
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Borden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Brian S. Rice Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.55%216 546
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.46.18%55 958
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.35%38 512
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.14.51%26 146
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.10.69%22 279
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-10.19%10 994
