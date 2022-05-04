Carl C. Icahn Issues Presentation Exposing ESG Failures at McDonald's Corporation

Asserts the Board’s Hollow ESG Efforts are Undermining McDonald’s Credibility With Stakeholders and Putting Shareholder Value at Risk

Outlines Nominees' Vision for Helping Implement a Credible ESG Agenda That Includes Animal Welfare, Supply Chain and Sustainability Best Practices

Carl C. Icahn, who collectively with his affiliates is an engaged shareholder of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) (“McDonald's” or the “Company”), today issued a comprehensive presentation that details the urgent case for adding individuals with environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) expertise to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). As a reminder, Mr. Icahn has nominated two highly qualified and independent ESG experts – Maisie Ganzler and Leslie Samuelrich – for election at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

