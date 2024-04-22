McDonald's newest 24-hour restaurant in São Paolo was built with more sustainable design top of mind - and this thoughtfulness expands beyond the restaurant's doors, drawing in the local community.

To help address both customer and operational organic waste, the São Paolo restaurant has embraced composting, which feeds back into their McDonald's Garden on-site. Like in Brasília, the restaurant is equipped with waste separation bins that educate guests on how to properly sort their waste, encouraging them to support the composting process.

And the McDonald's Garden in São Paolo isn't just a more sustainable way to tackle waste - it also grows various vegetables and greens, which are then donated to restaurant crew. Talk about a unique work perk!

Educating younger generations on how to help protect the planet is an important piece to the São Paolo restaurant's ambitions. Monthly events are hosted in which students from public schools are welcomed into the garden to learn about the circular food economy project and plant a seed. Since November 2023, over 230 students have visited for this special program.