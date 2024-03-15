Consumer companies slipped as mortgage rates were set to rebound and the U.S. property market was poised for upheaval.

The National Association of Realtors has reached a nationwide settlement of claims that the industry conspired to keep agent commissions high, it said, a deal set to usher in the biggest changes to how Americans buy and sell homes in decades.

McDonald's restaurant operators across the globe grappled with technology problems that left some locations unable to open and close stores, take credit card payments, and receive orders from apps and kiosks.

The University of Michigan's consumer-confidence survey slipped backward slightly to 76.5 in mid-March from 76.9 last month, dragged downward by a more negative outlook for the coming months.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 1756ET