Consumer Cos Up As Strong Housing Data Offsets Stimulus Worries -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as strong economic data offset worries about the next round of economic stimulus.

Used-home sales rose 9.4% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.54 million, the highest rate since May 2006, the National Association of Realtors said.

McDonald's asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of selling Black owners subpar stores and failing to support their businesses, saying it wasn't in its interest to let franchisees fail.

Republicans and Democrats have agreed, in principle, to send another round of stimulus checks to most Americans, but it remains to be seen if the bill will be passed before the presidential election.

