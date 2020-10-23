Log in
Consumer Cos Up As Strong Housing Data Offsets Stimulus Worries -- Consumer Roundup

10/23/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as strong economic data offset worries about the next round of economic stimulus.

Used-home sales rose 9.4% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.54 million, the highest rate since May 2006, the National Association of Realtors said.

McDonald's asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of selling Black owners subpar stores and failing to support their businesses, saying it wasn't in its interest to let franchisees fail.

Republicans and Democrats have agreed, in principle, to send another round of stimulus checks to most Americans, but it remains to be seen if the bill will be passed before the presidential election.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1704ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 257 M - -
Net income 2020 4 485 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 235,90 $
Last Close Price 229,15 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION15.96%170 511
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.55.33%36 381
YUM BRANDS-1.65%30 095
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.93%22 925
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.49%17 302
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.33.34%15 413
