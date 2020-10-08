Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/08 04:47:23 pm
222.795 USD   -1.63%
01:51pDomino's quarterly profit misses on higher COVID-19 costs
RE
01:19pMCDONALD : Drive-thru dominates even as dine-in restrictions ease
AQ
01:19pMCDONALD : Drive-thru dominates even as dine-in restrictions ease
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer Cos Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Odds -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of another stimulus bill.

Economists say the U.S. recovery is beginning to flag, and can only be rejuvenated by another round of stimulus. The likelihood of that shot in the arm diminished slightly when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Trump's suggestion of a stand-alone airline relief bill, but some strategists remain optimistic.

More than half of business and academic economists polled this month said they didn't expect the labor market to claw back until 2023, or later, all the jobs lost as a result of coronavirus-related shutdowns, The Wall Street Journal reported. In the latest sign that the jobs recovery is running out of steam, unemployment claims held steady at 840,000 last week, Thursday's Labor Department report said. While far below a peak of near 7 million in March, claims have clocked in between 800,000 and 900,000 for more than a month.

Burger chain McDonald's said its U.S. sales have bounced back from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to sped-up drive-throughs and a meal promotion with musician Travis Scott. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
01:51pDomino's quarterly profit misses on higher COVID-19 costs
RE
01:19pMCDONALD : Drive-thru dominates even as dine-in restrictions ease
AQ
01:19pMCDONALD : Drive-thru dominates even as dine-in restrictions ease
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Gilead sells Remdesivir to the E.U, Morgan Stanley’s new a..
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:15aMCDONALD : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3.2% to $1.29 a Share
DJ
08:15aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleQ3 2020 Comparable Sales Results Infographic
PU
08:15aMcDonald's Boosts Sales With Faster Drive-Throughs and Travis Scott
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 135 M - -
Net income 2020 4 405 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 224,50 $
Last Close Price 226,48 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION14.61%168 524
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.52.75%35 139
YUM BRANDS-8.75%28 295
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.16%22 368
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.89%17 635
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.46.73%16 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group