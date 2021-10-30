Log in
How McDonald's Uses Satellite Technology to Fight Deforestation

10/30/2021 | 08:27am EDT
The world's forests are essential natural resources - not only do they pump out oxygen and absorb greenhouses gases, but they also double as shelter and rich food sources for people, plants and animals. Despite everything that they provide, our forests are in constant danger. That's why McDonald's is using cutting-edge satellite technology to actively combat deforestation and uphold our commitments to the planet.

What's the big deal?

Deforestation - or the intentional clearing of forest land for other use - has serious consequences that affect all of us. According to the UN's Global Forest Goals 2021 Report, deforestation claimed 10.2 million hectares per year between 2015 and 2020. And when our forests are under attack, it causes a chain reaction that can worsen the effects of climate change and endanger livelihoods and human rights.

It's easy to understand why we should all be protecting our forests and backing practices that do the same. For McDonald's, that means supporting a deforestation-free supply chain.

How can satellite technology help?

One way we look out for the planet's forests is through satellite-monitoring technology that provides detailed images and data to ensure our suppliers are upholding our Deforestation-Free Beef Procurement Policy. These aerial maps allow us to keep a close eye on forest-risk countries from which we source beef, including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Australia.

If we spot threats to our forests, our suppliers are expected to address these issues and correct their practices. When it comes to deforestation, our work is never done - but this technology gives us confidence in the steps we're taking to conserve our planet's green spaces. In fact, 99.4% of beef sourced for McDonald's restaurants supported deforestation-free supply chains at the end of 2020.

Because when our forests thrive, so do we.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 12:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
