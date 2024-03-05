MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - An executive at McDonald's biggest Indian franchisee Westlife Foodworld's said on Tuesday the country's food standards authority verified its claims of using "real cheese" in its food products after a crackdown by Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
