Today, McDonald's announced Bob Stewart, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America, will retire, effective as of October 1, 2024. Succeeding him is Cesar Piña, who currently serves as Corporate Vice President, Global Strategic Sourcing for Food sitting on the Global Supply Chain Leadership Team.

During his outstanding 30 years of service, Bob has served as a remarkable leader and shining light to the organization. From his significant contributions of digitalizing McDonald's supply chain to managing the most unprecedented supply chain challenges of our time, Bob has shown unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of supply chain excellence.

As Bob transitions into a well-deserved retirement, Cesar will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America this fall. Cesar will carry forward McDonald's momentum in partnering across the McDonald's system - Owner/Operators, employees, suppliers - to advance supply chain resiliency and connect customers with food they love and trust.