March 19 (Reuters) - McDonald's said on Tuesday CEO Chris Kempczinski will also assume the role of chairman of the board following the retirement of Enrique Hernandez. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
