McDonald : Canadian operators rally to support RMHC Manitoba with $500K ➝

This month, Manitoba and North Western Ontario McDonald's Owner/Operators announced a $500,000 commitment to the new House, which is slated to begin construction in March 2021.

'I am proud to be one of the 12 Manitoba McDonald's Owner/Operators committed to helping families through the new Ronald McDonald House Manitoba. We may be small in numbers, but we are mighty in collaboration, teamwork, and a shared purpose to feed and foster our communities,' says operator Ryan McCullough.

'The commitment of $500,000 will help keep families together through the incredible work RMHC does throughout the world and is a testament to the franchisee's loyalty and how McDonald's brand can serve our communities and create a kinder future. When it's time to put a shovel in the ground this March, we will be there, side by side but six feet apart, knowing that we're stronger when we're together,' he adds.