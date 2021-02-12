McDonald : Canadian operators rally to support RMHC Manitoba with $500K ➝

This month, Manitoba and North Western Ontario McDonald's Owner/Operators announced a $500,000 commitment to the new House, which is slated to begin construction in March 2021.
'I am proud to be one of the 12 Manitoba McDonald's Owner/Operators committed to helping families through the new Ronald McDonald House Manitoba. We may be small in numbers, but we are mighty in collaboration, teamwork, and a shared purpose to feed and foster our communities,' says operator Ryan McCullough.
'The commitment of $500,000 will help keep families together through the incredible work RMHC does throughout the world and is a testament to the franchisee's loyalty and how McDonald's brand can serve our communities and create a kinder future. When it's time to put a shovel in the ground this March, we will be there, side by side but six feet apart, knowing that we're stronger when we're together,' he adds.
Disclaimer
McDonald's Corporation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:04:01 UTC.