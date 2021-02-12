Log in
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
McDonald : Canadian operators rally to support RMHC Manitoba with $500K

02/12/2021 | 12:05pm EST
This month, Manitoba and North Western Ontario McDonald's Owner/Operators announced a $500,000 commitment to the new House, which is slated to begin construction in March 2021.

'I am proud to be one of the 12 Manitoba McDonald's Owner/Operators committed to helping families through the new Ronald McDonald House Manitoba. We may be small in numbers, but we are mighty in collaboration, teamwork, and a shared purpose to feed and foster our communities,' says operator Ryan McCullough.

'The commitment of $500,000 will help keep families together through the incredible work RMHC does throughout the world and is a testament to the franchisee's loyalty and how McDonald's brand can serve our communities and create a kinder future. When it's time to put a shovel in the ground this March, we will be there, side by side but six feet apart, knowing that we're stronger when we're together,' he adds.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 248 M - -
Net income 2020 4 676 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 241,11 $
Last Close Price 214,27 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.14%159 655
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.11.28%43 429
YUM BRANDS-2.84%31 644
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.16%25 895
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.22%18 021
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.0.45%15 177
