Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : Considers Partial Sale of Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- 2nd Update

02/26/2021 | 09:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Heather Haddon and Suzanne Vranica

McDonald's Corp. said it is considering selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield Ltd., which it acquired less than two years ago in a bid to boost sales at drive-throughs and digital kiosks.

Dynamic Yield, which helps retailers provide personalized digital promotions to consumers using streams of customer data, has operated as a stand-alone company within the chain. For McDonald's, it provides personalized offers for customers of its stores. It also works with other retailers to boost online sales.

Liad Agmon, founder and CEO of Dynamic Yield, said in a statement Friday that the potential partial sale "has been discussed from the outset and now feels like the right time to explore that possibility."

McDonald's in 2019 paid more than $300 million for Dynamic Yield, which was then its largest acquisition in decades. Executives have called it a central part of the burger chain's evolving digital strategy.

McDonald's said it was exploring a sale of the portion of the Israeli-based technology firm that works with other retailers, a growing part of its business.

McDonald's intends to keep the part of the firm that services the burger company, including its thousands of drive-throughs, it said, adding that it was confident in the technology and was continuing to invest in it. McDonald's said there is no set timetable for a partial sale. It is also possible that no deal will happen.

McDonald's installed the Dynamic Yield system across thousands of drive-throughs in the U.S., Australia and Canada, with the technology suggesting additional menu items for customers to buy upon placing their order. The chain has also started incorporating it in kiosks in Australia.

McDonald's is scrutinizing its technology platform as it and other fast-food chains focus more on digital sales through outdoor menu boards and apps. The pandemic has made online ordering and other digital strategies more important as fewer customers eat and order inside restaurants.

McDonald's U.S. sales have grown during the pandemic, but chain executives have said it needs to keep investing in technology to satisfy customers who want their food delivered or ordered with little human interaction.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com and Suzanne Vranica at suzanne.vranica@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 2132ET

All news about MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
02/26MCDONALD : Considers Partial Sale of Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/26MCDONALD : Considers Partial Sale of Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- Update
DJ
02/26MCDONALD : Considers Partial Sale of Digital Startup Dynamic Yield
DJ
02/26Q4 Miss Takes Shine Out of Beyond Meat's Strategic Partnerships With McDonald..
MT
02/26MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25Beyond Meat Signs Supply Deals With McDonald's, Yum
DJ
02/25Beyond Meat To Be McDonald's Preferred Supplier for Plant-Based Burger in 3-Y..
DJ
02/25MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : Former TC Energy Boss Joining Suncor Boar..
MT
02/23MCDONALD : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resul..
AQ
02/23RED PINE EXPLORATION : to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Annou..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 011 M - -
Net income 2021 6 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,52x
EV / Sales 2022 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 240,77 $
Last Close Price 206,14 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-3.93%153 692
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.99%39 704
YUM BRANDS-4.63%31 416
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.5.38%25 228
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.95%18 760
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-9.64%13 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ