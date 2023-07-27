Our chicken equities remain at the core of our growth strategy. Multiple markets celebrated the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets, connecting with the Gen Z consumer. Australia and Germany offered Spicy McNuggets where both markets achieved significant lifts to the McNuggets line as a result, and Spicy McNuggets sales reached an all-time high in Australia.
