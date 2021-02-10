Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : Fan-Favorite Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst® is Returning to McDonald's Nationwide➝

02/10/2021 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You heard that right - let the happy tears and Hi-C Orange flow!

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June, so fans can kickstart summer with this refreshing favorite. Until then, customers can input their zip code into our Hi-C Orange tracker - which will be updated on a weekly basis starting Monday - to find the closest McDonald's already offering the delicious orange drink.

When asked for a comment following their successful meeting, our social media manager said, 'WE DID IT! sure, i created the v impressive Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst presentation for my boss, but i couldn't have done it without u all, the real MVPs! ur fandom over the years, countless tweets and even IRL petitions are what brought Hi-C back. thx again for the pep talk this am and for making it easy to spread this little bit of joy - seeya in the DMs to celebrate!'

The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald's menus. The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink returns to menus alongside the carbonated Fanta® Orange offering, making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete.

Keep your eyes peeled and prepare your taste buds, Lavaburst lovers - you can get a Hi-C Orange for yourself soon via carry-out, drive thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
06:14aMCDONALD : Giving back to the Canadian communities we call home➝
PU
06:14aMCDONALD : Fan-Favorite Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst® is Returning to McDonald's Natio..
PU
02/09INSIDER TRENDS : Upland Software Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/09MCDONALD : This change maker has been serving Chicago's Woodlawn community for 1..
PU
02/06MCDONALD : Ex-head of McDonald's, Apple units in Japan arrested for assault
AQ
02/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Upland Software
MT
02/03MCDONALD : is Celebrating Lunar New Year with 88rising and the Golden Start Expe..
PU
02/02MCDONALD : Judge refuses to toss McDonald's lawsuit against former CEO
AQ
02/02MCDONALD : Look Who's Back! McDonald's® Shamrock Shake Returns to Mark the First..
PU
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Business First Bancshares Insider Converts Option/Derivative Se..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 248 M - -
Net income 2020 4 676 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 241,11 $
Last Close Price 215,98 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.65%160 929
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.11.81%43 415
YUM BRANDS-5.01%30 936
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.6.95%25 605
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.67%18 262
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-0.13%15 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ