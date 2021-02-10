Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : Giving back to the Canadian communities we call home➝

02/10/2021 | 12:14pm EST
At McDonald's, we're proud of the role we play in the communities we serve. Throughout 2020, the McDonald's family stepped up take care of each other, as well as frontline workers, seniors, teachers, neighbors, families with sick children and people with critical needs.

Whether it was through campaigns to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) programs across Canada like Fries for Good, or providing free coffee to frontline workers, we saw an incredible response from our restaurants, Owner/Operators, guests and employees across the country.

To shine a spotlight on the communities that we call home, McDonald's Canada wanted to celebrate the way people took care of each other. These acts of kindness - big and small - are inspiring and worth celebrating.

In December, 106 restaurant owners and operators across 11 provinces and territories got to work, writing personal thank-you letters to members of their communities that appeared in 59 newspapers across the country. If you live in Canada, you may have seen one of these full-page letters in newspapers from coast to coast.

Along with these letters, and in honor of their communities, McDonald's Canada - in partnership with Owner/Operators - worked with Food Banks Canada to provide 400,000 meals across the organization's nationwide network.

As we move through the new year, we'll continue to ensure the communities we serve are at the center of everything we do. The kindness we saw in 2020 reminds us that although uncertainty is inevitable, there's lot of good happening - often in your own neighborhood.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
