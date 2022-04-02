Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  04/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
249.25 USD   +0.80%
04/01MCDONALD : Celebrates This Year's Global Volunteer Award Winners➝
PU
03/31INSIDER SELL : LivaNova
MT
03/31Correction to McDonald's Headline on Feb. 18
DJ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : History of McDonald's Worldwide Convention➝

04/02/2022 | 08:34am EDT
At the first Convention in 1965, Ray Kroc shared that he dreamed about what McDonald's would look like on its 50th anniversary, saying, "I try to imagine it -but I admit that I cannot." Now, as we prepare to gather the System during McDonald's 82nd year, it's clear our people are leaving a legacy that would've made Ray proud.

Worldwide Convention is a truly memorable and feel-good brand experience that only McDonald's can provide. Stay tuned to hear more about our 2022 Worldwide Convention in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 275 M - -
Net income 2022 7 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,93x
EV / Sales 2023 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 249,25 $
Average target price 280,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.02%185 338
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-8.82%44 664
YUM BRANDS-14.64%34 337
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.54%18 764
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.05%18 027
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-29.62%14 313