McDonald : History of McDonald's Worldwide Convention➝

At the first Convention in 1965, Ray Kroc shared that he dreamed about what McDonald's would look like on its 50th anniversary, saying, "I try to imagine it -but I admit that I cannot." Now, as we prepare to gather the System during McDonald's 82nd year, it's clear our people are leaving a legacy that would've made Ray proud.
Worldwide Convention is a truly memorable and feel-good brand experience that only McDonald's can provide. Stay tuned to hear more about our 2022 Worldwide Convention in the coming weeks.
