More than 14,000 McDonald's franchisees, suppliers, crew members, and employees from across the globe will come together for McDonald's highly anticipated 2024 Worldwide Convention.

This year's event will be held in Europe for the first time. The 2022 Convention was held in Orlando, Florida, but members of the McDonald's community can be found in Barcelona, Spain, this April.

The event is an opportunity for McDonald's to celebrate our collective successes, showcase our diverse strengths, and plan for the future of the brand. It's also a wonderful opportunity to connect with other members of the McFamily who share the same passion for making a positive impact in local communities.

Worldwide Convention is a McDonald's tradition dating back to October 1965, when McDonald's Owners/Operators first gathered in Hollywood, Florida, to meet and learn from one another. At the time, McDonald's had 738 restaurants across the U.S. - and McDonald's founder Ray Kroc marveled at how much the company had grown.

Accordingly, our attendee list has grown to include Owners/Operators, suppliers, employees, and restaurant crew.

Over the years, McDonald's has held 30 Conventions spanning several cities in North America, including Las Vegas, Toronto, and Chicago. According to McDonald's Archivist Mike Bullington, one of the most memorable Conventions took place in Hawaii in 1971. No matter the location, the Convention has always been an opportunity to invigorate the McDonald's community and remind everyone - from Owner/Operators and suppliers to employees and crew - why we do what we do.

Ray Kroc shared at the first convention that he dreamed about what McDonald's would look like on its 50th anniversary, saying, "I try to imagine it-but I admit that I cannot." Now, as we prepare to gather during McDonald's 69th year, it's clear our people are leaving a legacy that would've made Ray proud.

Worldwide Convention is a memorable and feel-good brand experience only McDonald's can provide. Stay tuned to hear more about our 2024 Worldwide Convention in the coming weeks.