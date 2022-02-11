McDonald : How this Senior Director Brings McDonald's to Big Cultural Moments➝

When Marc accepted a job in Chicago, the whole family relocated to the Windy City. A life-long brand fan, Jennifer set her sights on a career at McDonald's. Now, after raising a family across five cities in seven years, she and her family proudly call Chicago home.

Jennifer was recently named one of Canada's "5 to Watch," an award recognizing top Canadian-born executives in under the age of 40.

"Managing two busy careers and two busy daughters - everyone needs to be on the same page. Marc is my biggest supporter, and our girls have been incredibly resilient. I hope Mom makes them proud," she says.

Shaping McDonald's Global Brand Identity

In her current role at McDonald's, Jennifer oversees the brand's global sport and entertainment alliances and campaigns, as well as McDonald's global brand identity. She loves being able to leverage the iconicity and scale of McDonald's to emotionally connect with our customers and participate in meaningful conversations. In her words, she "flexes the global muscle of the McDonald's brand."

Jennifer credits the humility and hard work of her parents for helping her achieve success in her career.

"I was raised to be a global citizen," she says. "I had no idea where my life would take me at age 17, but I love where I've landed."