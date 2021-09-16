Log in
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
McDonald : MyMcDonald's Rewards Arrives in Germany➝

09/16/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Looks great, right? Susan and Julian have said the MyMcDonald's Rewards program in Germany is the result of teamwork across all of McDonald's, and they couldn't be more excited to share it with our German franchisees, restaurant workers and employees, as well as customers.

Going forward, there's no doubt that we will be able to deliver exceptional guest experiences in Germany with MyMcDonald's Rewards. If you're in Germany, it's time to start earning those points!

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 950 M - -
Net income 2021 7 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 240,98 $
Average target price 265,53 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.30%179 964
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.35.58%52 821
YUM! BRANDS, INC.18.82%37 988
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.0.89%24 243
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.78%20 365
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.31.84%18 632