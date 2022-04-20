Log in
McDonald : These 7 McDonald's Restaurants Around the World Are Making Strides in Sustainability ➝

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
UK - Market Drayton

Welcome to the UK's first net zero carbon restaurant, which is powered in part by on-site solar panels and wind turbines that produce an estimated 60,000 kWhs of power per year. The walls are insulated with British sheep's wool, and the building cladding is crafted from recycled IT equipment and household appliances.

While you're there: Take a spin around the drive-thru made from recycled tires, which produces less carbon dioxide and allows more water to be absorbed.

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
