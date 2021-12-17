Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : This Eco-Conscious McDonald's In The Philippines Has a Bike & Dine Area For Cyclists ➝

12/17/2021 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There's more to appreciate beyond those four walls, too. This McDonald's is equipped with solar lampposts, eco-friendly air conditioning units and harvesting tanks that collect rainwater that's used to wash the building's exterior.

Dine-in customers can experience the finer details for themselves with the store's reusable packaging, which includes rice bowls, utensils, cups and wooden stirrers. It's part of McDonald's Philippines' aim to reduce landfill waste by converting paper waste to fuel, food waste to fertilizers and plastic waste to repurposed goods.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 13:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
12/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/16Consumer Cos Down As Traders Rotate Into Defensive Sectors -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/16McDonald's ex-CEO pays $105 mln to settle lawsuit over relationships with employees
RE
12/16McDonald's Recovers $105 Million in Severance Payments From Former CEO Steve Easterbroo..
MT
12/16MCDONALD : USA Celebrates 21 Million (and counting!) My's Rewards Besties with First-Ever ..
PU
12/16MCDONALDS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Barclays Adjusts Price Target on McDonald's to $300 From $298, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
12/15MCDONALDS : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
12/14Wall Street drops as it eyes Fed, Omicron
RE
12/14BTIG Adjusts Price Target on McDonald's to $295 From $255, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 257 M - -
Net income 2021 7 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 265,55 $
Average target price 272,58 $
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION23.75%198 431
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.21.08%47 239
YUM! BRANDS, INC.21.98%39 160
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-14.66%20 858
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.38.79%19 365
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.53%18 189