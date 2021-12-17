McDonald : This Eco-Conscious McDonald's In The Philippines Has a Bike & Dine Area For Cyclists ➝

There's more to appreciate beyond those four walls, too. This McDonald's is equipped with solar lampposts, eco-friendly air conditioning units and harvesting tanks that collect rainwater that's used to wash the building's exterior.

Dine-in customers can experience the finer details for themselves with the store's reusable packaging, which includes rice bowls, utensils, cups and wooden stirrers. It's part of McDonald's Philippines' aim to reduce landfill waste by converting paper waste to fuel, food waste to fertilizers and plastic waste to repurposed goods.