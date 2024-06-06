(CHICAGO - June. 6, 2024) - McDonald's USA is proud to introduce the Black & Positively Golden (B&PG) Change of Fashion, a game-changing program aimed at uplifting emerging Black fashion designers and equipping them with career-propelling mentorship, resources, and financial support that will accelerate their career trajectories.

Although Black designers have made a transformative impact in shaping fashion - from zoot suits in the 1930s to hip hop tracksuits of the 1980s, their representation in America stands at a mere 7.3%, hindered by systemic barriers and racial disparities.[1] This imbalance allows the fashion industry to profit from Black culture while neglecting to embrace Black talent. Recognizing this disparity, McDonald's USA, a brand embraced by streetwear icons and renowned designers, has launched the B&PG Change of Fashion program to advocate for industry-wide change.

Building on the brand's annual B&PG Change Leaders program, McDonald's B&PG Change of Fashion program pairs five emerging Black designers with five Black industry experts to complete a year-long mentorship filled with access to valuable resources, education and national exposure to industry experts that will culminate with the launch of a capsule collection.

"Having navigated the fashion industry as a Black woman, I understand first-hand the challenges around Black designers breaking through and sustaining a profitable business," said media personality and television host Elaine Welteroth. "Partnering with a global brand like McDonald's, I am honored to leverage my experiences as a fashion editor to mentor the next generation of designers and to ultimately help foster more inclusivity in an industry that thrives on Black culture."

Through the B&PG Change of Fashion program, the Golden Arches and its Owner/Operators will grant funds to each designer, totaling $200,000 overall, offer one-on-one mentorship sessions, provide access to expert-led masterclasses and more. Change of Fashion Designers are featured in a national television commercial alongside their mentors, which include author and television host Elaine Welteroth, Matte Collection CEO Justina McKee, retail executive Shawn Howell, Laquan Smith COO Jacqueline Cooper, and Founder of luxury concept retail stores, McMullen, and Founder & CEO, Sherri McMullen.

"For decades, McDonald's has leveraged its size and scale to invest in and support the diverse communities we serve," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's. "The Change of Fashion program builds on that legacy, pushing new boundaries in an effort to inspire real change, not only for our five designers, but for the fashion industry at large."