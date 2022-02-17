Log in
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
McDonald : ® USA and 23XI Racing Drop Racewear Collection➝

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
"We're thrilled to bring our sports fans a streetwear collection they will want to wear and show off," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "Through our partnership with Bubba Wallace and 23XI, we've set out to broaden the racing fanbase and change the culture of what is typically seen in the racing world. This collection is one way we're connecting to our fans, and we can't wait to see their excitement when the merch drops this Friday."

T-shirts will be available in size small through 3XL for $29.99. Jackets, pants, hats, and hoodies will be available in size small through 2XL, with prices starting at $29.99. Slides ranging from small through XL will be available at $29.99.

This launch comes on the heels of McDonald's announcing their partnership expansion with 23XI Racing this season through their presence with Bubba Wallace across more races as well as the addition of Kurt Busch.

The full collection will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 18 only on the 23XI Shop powered by Fanatics.

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing - pronounced twenty-three eleven - was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expands to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
