  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
282.89 USD   +0.31%
05:16pMcdonald : USA appoints new North America Chief Impact Officer and U.S. Strategic Insights and Prioritization Officer to its leadership team
PU
01:55pMcDonald's cuts pay packages for some employees - WSJ
RE
04/06Bath & Body Works CFO Wendy Arlin to Step Down; Thilina Gunasinghe to Join as Chief Digital, Technology Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : USA appoints new North America Chief Impact Officer and U.S. Strategic Insights and Prioritization Officer to its leadership team

04/07/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
CHICAGO, IL - Earlier this week, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger announced two new appointments to his senior leadership team.

Michael Gonda has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, North America. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the holistic impact strategy across Communications, State and Local Government Relations, Sustainability & ESG, and Philanthropy in the U.S. and Canada. His cross-functional team will proactively engage stakeholders and communities to protect and enhance the McDonald's brand and more efficiently and effectively partner with global and other markets. Sandy Rodriguez, Vice President, U.S. Communications, will transition to and assume the role of Global Chief Communications Officer for McDonald's Corporation.

Jami Guthrie has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Insights and Prioritization. In this role, he will be responsible for managing strategy, insights, analytics, and planning resources, creating an integrated view for the entire U.S. business. This team will help McDonald's USA to focus on its most critical priorities, eliminate redundancy and inefficiency in work, and enable more rapid innovation and effective collaboration.

More information about Michael Gonda and Jami Guthrie, including their digital CVs, can be found in the links below:

Attachments

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 21:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 367 M - -
Net income 2023 7 707 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,88x
EV / Sales 2024 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 282,89 $
Average target price 293,38 $
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Borden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Brian S. Rice Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.02%206 933
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.21.46%46 549
YUM! BRANDS, INC.3.14%37 002
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.14.49%26 161
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.2.07%20 475
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-4.57%11 710
