McDonald : Inspired by a McDonald's Pioneer – Their Mom - Owners Build on Legacy➝

But the lure of McFamily drew them in. Eventually Nicole and Kerri joined the family business and applied to be owner/operators, going on to take over Patricia's restaurants and purchase new ones of their own.

By 2018, the family operated 18 restaurants as one organization.

Today, in addition to operating the business, the sisters continue to feed and foster the communities they serve, supporting local schools, churches and service organizations in the neighborhoods where they do business.

'Owning restaurants in predominantly African American and Latino communities, communities of color, we find ourselves in the position to give people their first job and money for college,' Keri says.