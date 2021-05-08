Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  McDonald's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : Inspired by a McDonald's Pioneer – Their Mom - Owners Build on Legacy➝

05/08/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
But the lure of McFamily drew them in. Eventually Nicole and Kerri joined the family business and applied to be owner/operators, going on to take over Patricia's restaurants and purchase new ones of their own.

By 2018, the family operated 18 restaurants as one organization.

Today, in addition to operating the business, the sisters continue to feed and foster the communities they serve, supporting local schools, churches and service organizations in the neighborhoods where they do business.

'Owning restaurants in predominantly African American and Latino communities, communities of color, we find ourselves in the position to give people their first job and money for college,' Keri says.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 16:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 359 M - -
Net income 2021 6 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 255,18 $
Last Close Price 234,84 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.44%175 232
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.2.84%40 144
YUM! BRANDS, INC.11.67%36 115
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.79%26 060
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.13.70%21 329
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.12.78%16 792