Through this statement, we also pledged a charitable donation to Stop AAPI Hate and OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates in support of victims of hate and bystander intervention programs.

Further, the company and NFLA pledged its support to the Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE) and stands with the Asian American community in its fight against discrimination.

For McDonald's, this is only one step. The continued societal violence against Asian Americans, a community of diverse cultures and rich traditions, shows that it will take actions over time to realize true change. As a brand, we have a role in affecting that change - whether through deepening our support of people, accelerating what we do as a company, or leveraging our resources for the greater good.

In the U.S., work around this issue is underway. This has included guidance and training deployed early in the pandemic to ensure we are living our values, driving inclusive leadership, and showing no tolerance for xenophobia.

More broadly, our DEI strategy - which focuses on employees, franchisees, suppliers, customers and communities - is centered on representing and serving the diverse communities in which we operate, accelerating cultures of inclusion and belonging and dismantling barriers to economic opportunity.

We know that progress won't be immediate, and we collectively have more work to do. Solutions must be deeply embedded in how we do business - at all levels of the organization and in our restaurants - to ensure maximum impact. You have our commitment to doing just that.

McDonald's can play an important role in supporting and uplifting the communities we serve, and we thank you for doing the same.

Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA

Tiffanie Boyd, Chief People Officer, McDonald's USA

Reggie Miller, Global Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer, McDonald's Corp.

Jimmy Ferguson, Owner/Operator and Chair, Asian McDonald's Operators Association

Medy Velez-Valenzuela, FVP, Walnut Creek Field Office and National Chair, APMEN