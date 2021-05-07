Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  McDonald's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald : We're Proud to Have This Mother-Daughter Duo in Our McFamily

05/07/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Marietta Rodriguez is many things to many people. She's a pillar in her greater Atlanta community. She's a successful McDonald's franchisee with her husband, Orestes. She's a mother of one, Desiree, and often serves as a stand-in parent for several of her employees.

When Marietta's parents came to the United States from Cuba years ago, they didn't come with very much. She knows what it's like to go hungry - that's why all of the employees at her McDonald's restaurant can eat for free while they're working, no questions asked.

Now, Marietta likes to say she has 80 adopted kids, because she's always looking out for the wellbeing of her managers and crew. She wants her employees to know that she cares about each and every one of them, as though they are her own family.

Marietta celebrated her 40th anniversary with McDonald's this past January. Her daughter, Desiree, recently joined the family business, as well.

Desiree, the daughter of Cuban immigrant parents who have achieved the American Dream, is excited to work alongside her parents and make use of what they have taught her about the importance of giving back and hard work. Growing up, Desiree saw how much people in her community looked up to her mom, and how hard her mom worked to give back to her employees. When she began working at her family's restaurant in 2008, Desiree found a new way to bring employees together as a community. Around Christmas, she closed the restaurant lobby and invited employees to a potluck, where they could try food from each other's cultures and enjoy each other's company outside of work.

Now, potlucks are beloved holiday traditions for Marietta, Desiree, and their managers and crew.

Marietta and Desiree Rodriguez are a mother-daughter duo we're proud to have in our McFamily. To hear their story in their own words, watch this video produced by the Immigration Archive Project, in partnership with McDonald's.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 354 M - -
Net income 2021 6 463 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 255,32 $
Last Close Price 234,86 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.45%175 246
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.1.78%39 732
YUM! BRANDS, INC.11.73%36 132
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.53%26 060
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.44%21 092
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.12.14%16 697