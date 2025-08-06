McDonald's has reported EPS of $3.19 for Q2 2025, up 7% (+5% at constant exchange rates), adjusted for exceptional items, slightly beating the consensus.



The fast-food chain's operating profit rose 11% (+8% excluding currency effects) to $3.23bn, with revenue up 5% (+4% excluding currency effects) to $6.84bn.



On a comparable basis, global sales rose 3.8%, driven primarily by international markets operated (+4%) and licensed (+5.6%), while sales in the US rose 2.5%.



McDonald's also highlighted that its system sales to loyalty program members in the 60 markets concerned amounted to approximately $33bn over the last 12 months, including approximately $9bn over the last three months.