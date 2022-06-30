Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-06-30 am EDT
246.01 USD   -0.70%
McDonald's Antitrust Probe in Italy Is Dropped by Regulator -- Update

06/30/2022 | 10:04am EDT
By Mauro Orru


Italy's competition watchdog has closed a probe into McDonald's Corp. on alleged abuse of market dominance against its franchisees in the country, saying it was satisfied with changes the Chicago-based fast-food chain had made to its contractual standards.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Thursday that McDonald's Development Italy LLC had significantly altered its approach on how it handles the pre-contractual phase, giving potential new franchisees more visibility on obligations and commitments in agreements they are going to sign, while also reducing costs for training.

The regulator opened its probe in July last year, saying it suspected the company's handling of the pre-contractual phase took away negotiating power and alternative choices from prospective franchisees, thus stifling competition.

"The authority found MCDI's proposed commitments adequate to remove competition concerns related to all the profiles of abuse of economic dependence alleged in the opening proceedings," the watchdog said.

In a statement, McDonald's Italian business said that dialogue with the regulator had "allowed the company to fully illustrate the correctness of its franchise model".


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1003ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 374 M - -
Net income 2022 6 529 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 247,74 $
Average target price 278,03 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.58%183 215
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-26.31%36 021
YUM BRANDS-18.28%32 460
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.47%20 064
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.24%15 318
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-31.06%14 023