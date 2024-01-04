Jan 4 (Reuters) - McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said on Thursday the company recognizes several markets in Middle East and even some outside the region are "experiencing a meaningful business impact due to the war". (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chanda Eluri)
McDonald's CEO says several markets in Middle East see impact from conflict
Mcdonald's CEO Says Several Markets In Middle East And Some Outside Region Experiencing Meaningful Business Impact
