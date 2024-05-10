--McDonald's is preparing to launch a $5 meal deal in the United States, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

--The deal may include a McChicken or a McDouble plus fries and a drink, the person said.

--Operators have expressed concerns that the promotion could lead to losses, the person said, and McDonald's enlisted a monetary contribution from Coca-Cola to reduce the impact on franchise profitability.

--McDonald's declined to elaborate further, besides referring to CEO Chris Kempczinski's statement that the chain must focus on affordability, while Coca-Cola declined to comment.

