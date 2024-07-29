By Colin Kellaher

McDonald's posted second-quarter sales and earnings that missed Wall Street's expectations, as consumers continue to be cautious in their spending.

The Chicago fast-food giant on Monday reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 a share for the quarter, down from $3.17 a share a year earlier and shy of the $3.07 that analysts polled by FactSet, on average, were expecting.

Revenue was roughly flat at $6.49 billion, missing the $6.62 billion Wall Street had penciled in.

Worldwide comparable sales fell 1%, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of 0.4%, with U.S. comparable sales down 0.7%.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 0714ET