McDonald's Says Two Long-Time Directors to Exit Board

By Sabela Ojea

McDonald's Corp. said on Wednesday that two of its long-time directors are leaving the board.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain said Robert Eckert, chairman emeritus of Mattel Inc. since 2013, and John Rogers Jr., founder of Ariel Capital Management, will no longer be part of McDonald's board on the day it holds its annual shareholders meeting.

They both joined the board on the same day 20 years ago, McDonald's said.

Mr. Eckert was in charge of McDonald's governance, public policy and strategy, while Mr. Rogers oversaw the chain's sustainability and corporate responsibility.

"These retirements are consistent with the board's commitment to ongoing refreshment that maintains an appropriate balance of continuity and institutional knowledge with fresh perspectives among directors," McDonald's said.

McDonald's board, headed by Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr., currently has 15 members.

