  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
277.44 USD   +0.58%
04:59pMcDonald's Says Two Long-Time Directors to Exit Board
DJ
04:36pMcdonalds Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pRobert A. Eckert and John W. Rogers, Jr. to Retire from McDonald's Board of Directors After 20 Years of Exceptional Service
PR
News 
Most relevantAll News

McDonald's Says Two Long-Time Directors to Exit Board

03/29/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


McDonald's Corp. said on Wednesday that two of its long-time directors are leaving the board.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain said Robert Eckert, chairman emeritus of Mattel Inc. since 2013, and John Rogers Jr., founder of Ariel Capital Management, will no longer be part of McDonald's board on the day it holds its annual shareholders meeting.

They both joined the board on the same day 20 years ago, McDonald's said.

Mr. Eckert was in charge of McDonald's governance, public policy and strategy, while Mr. Rogers oversaw the chain's sustainability and corporate responsibility.

"These retirements are consistent with the board's commitment to ongoing refreshment that maintains an appropriate balance of continuity and institutional knowledge with fresh perspectives among directors," McDonald's said.

McDonald's board, headed by Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr., currently has 15 members.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1658ET

