McDonald's announced on Wednesday evening that it would increase its quarterly cash dividend by 5% to $1.86 per share, effective with the next payment in December.



In a statement, the American fast-food giant explained that this increase reflects its confidence in the "Accelerating the Arches" strategic plan and in its ability to generate sustainable long-term growth.



The Chicago-based group points out that it has systematically increased its annual dividend since its first coupon payment in 1976.



The fast-food leader, which has more than 44,000 restaurants in around 100 countries, 95% of which are operated by franchisees, plans to publish its Q3 results on Wednesday, November 5.