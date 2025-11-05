McDonald's has reported stable EPS of $3.22 for Q3 2025 (-1% at constant exchange rates), adjusted for exceptional items, thus falling short of analysts' average estimate.



The fast-food chain's operating profit rose 5% (+3% excluding currency effects) to $3.36bn, with revenue up 3% (+1% excluding currency effects) to $7.08bn.



On a comparable basis, global sales increased by 3.6%, driven primarily by international operated markets (+4.3%) and licensed markets (+4.7%), while sales in the US increased by 2.4%.



McDonald's also points out that its system sales to loyalty program members in the 60 markets concerned amounted to approximately $34bn over the last 12 months, including over $9bn over the last three months.