Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/29 07:53:14 am
231.53 USD   -0.38%
07:23aMCDONALD'S : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:22aMCDONALD  : Reports Higher Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:04aMCDONALDS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McDonald's sales growth breaches 2019 levels as pandemic curbs ease

04/29/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris

(Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Thursday smashed Wall Street estimates for comparable sales and returned to pre-pandemic levels of growth as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in a number of its largest markets revived customer traffic at restaurants.

First-quarter global comparable sales growth of 7.5% surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said. Those numbers trounced expectations of a 4.71% growth, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES data.

An intense vaccination drive and the distribution of relief checks are encouraging more people in the United States to eat out.

McDonald's also rolled out its chicken sandwiches earlier this year in the United States, looking to tap into a frenzy kicked off by privately owned Chick-fil-A and Restaurant Brands' Popeyes in 2019.

That together helped power a 13.6% jump in sales at restaurants open for more than a year, trouncing expectations of 9.25%, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES data.

McDonald's also showed strong growth in its international markets, with the UK, Australia and Canada recording a rise in sales. Comparable sales in France and Germany, where lockdowns and restrictions were placed to curb the spread of the virus, lagged.

Net income rose to $1.54 billion, or $2.05 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.11 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9% to $5.12 billion, above estimates of $5.03 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.92 per share, well above the expectation of $1.81.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
07:23aMCDONALD'S : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:22aMCDONALD  : Reports Higher Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:04aMCDONALDS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aMCDONALD  : Earnings Flash (MCD) MCDONALD'S CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $5.13..
MT
07:03aMCDONALD  : Earnings Flash (MCD) MCDONALD'S CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.92
MT
07:01aMCDONALD  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05:15aMcDonald's First-Quarter Profit, Revenue Top Expectations
DJ
05:14aMcDonald's U.S. Sales Rebound From Covid-19 Pandemic
DJ
04/28PRESS RELEASE  : Santhera and ReveraGen Announce New 2.5-year Treatment Data wit..
DJ
04/27LULULEMON ATHLETICA  : Significant Insider Selling Reported in Shares of Lululem..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 107 M - -
Net income 2021 6 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,39x
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 248,00 $
Last Close Price 232,41 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.31%173 401
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.6.45%41 567
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.30%35 036
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.09%26 666
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.10.11%20 680
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.5.34%15 675
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ