McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp
said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing
levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated
business strategy.
The new plan, announced in a letter from Chief Executive
Officer Chris Kempczinski to global employees and seen by
Reuters, calls for the Chicago-based company to cancel or
"de-prioritize" some initiatives while also accelerating
development.
That could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion
in others, the company said.
"We will look to our strategy and our values to guide
how we
reach those decisions and support every impacted member of
the company," the letter said, adding that McDonald's will begin
announcing key decisions by April 3.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)