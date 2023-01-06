Advanced search
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2023-01-06 pm EST
269.77 USD   +2.90%
03:08pMcDonald's franchisee settles U.S. agency's sexual harassment lawsuit
RE
03:07pMcDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development
RE
02:42pMcdonalds Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development

01/06/2023 | 03:07pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.

The new plan, announced in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski to global employees and seen by Reuters, calls for the Chicago-based company to cancel or "de-prioritize" some initiatives while also accelerating development.

That could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others, the company said.

"We will look to our strategy and our values to guide how we

reach those decisions and support every impacted member of the company," the letter said, adding that McDonald's will begin announcing key decisions by April 3. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
