Jan 4 (Reuters) -
* MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS RECOGNIZE THAT SEVERAL MARKETS IN MIDDLE EAST AND SOME OUTSIDE REGION EXPERIENCING MEANINGFUL BUSINESS IMPACT DUE TO WAR Source text: [http://tinyurl.com/4j35sezu] Further company coverage:
|RE
|06:25pm
|RE
|RE
|RE
