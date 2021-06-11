Mcdonald's says South Korea and Taiwan operations hacked

The company has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets.

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers.

The breach is the latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, including meat processor JBS and Colonial Pipeline oil.

