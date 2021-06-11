Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  McDonald's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/11 08:35:32 am
233.95 USD   -0.27%
08:23aSTREET COLOR : McDonald's Hit By Data Breach in South Korea and Taiwan: WSJ
MT
06:14aMcDonald's Hit by Data Breach in South Korea, Taiwan
DJ
06/10MCDONALD  : In-N-Out, Subway facing legal issues
AQ
Mcdonald's says South Korea and Taiwan operations hacked

06/11/2021 | 08:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California

(Reuters) -McDonald's Corp, the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

The company has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets.

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers.

The breach is the latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, including meat processor JBS and Colonial Pipeline oil.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 410 M - -
Net income 2021 6 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 256,06 $
Last Close Price 234,59 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.33%175 045
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-3.03%37 854
YUM! BRANDS, INC.9.35%35 364
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.21.09%29 076
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.11.05%20 831
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.16.94%17 412