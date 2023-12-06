What does the future of McDonald's look like? To understand that, you have to know where we've been. Earlier today, McDonald's senior leadership team hosted our 2023 Investor Update at McDonald's Headquarters in Chicago, sharing our journey of progress under our Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and offering a roadmap for game-changing new opportunities.

Throughout the day, one thing became abundantly clear: Our growing footprint, next-level digital ecosystem and unmistakable brand power have cemented McDonald's as one of the world's leading consumer-facing brands. Here's a look at what happened at McDonald's 2023 Investor Update - and everything you need to know about the road ahead.