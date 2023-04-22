Advanced search
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-21 pm EDT
292.06 USD   +0.36%
08:22aScotland's SNP appoints Stuart McDonald as new treasurer
RE
04/21S&P 500 Posts 0.1% Weekly Drop, Led by Communication Services as Mixed Q1 Earnings Contribute to Recession Fears
MT
04/21Wells Fargo Raises Price Target on McDonald's to $295 From $280, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
Scotland's SNP appoints Stuart McDonald as new treasurer

04/22/2023 | 08:22am EDT
House of former SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell, in Glasgow

LONDON (Reuters) - The Scottish National Party said on Saturday it had appointed Stuart McDonald as its national treasurer, after Colin Beattie stepped back from the role earlier this week while police investigate the party's finances.

Beattie was arrested and questioned by Police Scotland on Tuesday as part of the investigation into what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($745,800) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017. He was released without charge pending further investigation but said he would step back from the role.

Scotland's governing party said its National Executive Committee had appointed former lawyer McDonald, a member of the Westminster parliament since 2015, as the party's Treasurer until the SNP's next Annual Conference.

"Whilst it is a difficult and challenging time, I look forward to getting on with the job of National Treasurer to help take forward the important work being led by our new party leader, Humza Yousaf, to improve the SNP's governance and transparency," McDonald said in a statement.

"I've no hesitation in stepping forward when asked to do my part in keeping our party firmly on a campaign footing as the case for Scottish independence becomes more compelling than ever."

($1 = 0.8045 pounds)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 415 M - -
Net income 2023 7 725 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 292,06 $
Average target price 300,98 $
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Borden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Brian S. Rice Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.83%213 213
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.29.62%49 701
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.35%38 747
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.83%26 002
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.48%21 628
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-4.58%11 708
