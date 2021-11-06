This Glasgow McDonald's Is Filled With Sleek And Sustainable Design Touches➝

Seamless yet sustainable

"I think sustainability is the next step on our journey - it's the right thing to invest in at this time," said Andy, who owns 26 McDonald's restaurants in the area. "We believe we all need to help protect the planet for future generations."

The new improvements blend in seamlessly everywhere you look. The materials used in the renovation were sourced from UK suppliers, and anything that was taken out of the restaurant was removed in a sustainable way.

The booth benches are manufactured in the UK from sustainably sourced plywood, with a print applied directly to the wood with solvent-free ink. The vinyls are manufactured from recycled plastic bottles. The ceiling, floor and wall tiles are all Cradle to Cradle Certified, and the ceiling tiles are returned to the manufacturer at end-of-life and made into a new product.