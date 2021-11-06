Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
This Glasgow McDonald's Is Filled With Sleek And Sustainable Design Touches➝

11/06/2021 | 08:28am EDT
Seamless yet sustainable

"I think sustainability is the next step on our journey - it's the right thing to invest in at this time," said Andy, who owns 26 McDonald's restaurants in the area. "We believe we all need to help protect the planet for future generations."

The new improvements blend in seamlessly everywhere you look. The materials used in the renovation were sourced from UK suppliers, and anything that was taken out of the restaurant was removed in a sustainable way.

The booth benches are manufactured in the UK from sustainably sourced plywood, with a print applied directly to the wood with solvent-free ink. The vinyls are manufactured from recycled plastic bottles. The ceiling, floor and wall tiles are all Cradle to Cradle Certified, and the ceiling tiles are returned to the manufacturer at end-of-life and made into a new product.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 12:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 193 M - -
Net income 2021 7 681 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales 2022 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 254,71 $
Average target price 271,44 $
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.70%190 331
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.29.40%50 485
YUM! BRANDS, INC.15.51%37 134
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-0.12%24 176
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.75%18 725
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.29.32%18 043