14:23 ET -- McDonald's is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said U.S. same-store sales in the second quarter were down 0.7%, the first such decline since 2020. International sales were also lower, hurt by the conflict in the Middle East and a weaker performance in France. McDonald's said the $5 meals launched in the U.S. in June have performed well. Shares were recently up 4% to $262.57. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

07-29-24 1438ET