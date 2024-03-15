14:43 ET -- McDonald's is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Technology problems Friday left some restaurants unable to open and close stores, take credit card payments and receive orders from apps and kiosks. Disruptions took place in U.S., Australia, the U.K., Japan and Hong Kong. McDonald's said the outage wasn't related to a cybersecurity incident. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

