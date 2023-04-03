Trending : McDonald's Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

10:07 ET -- McDonald's Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. McDonald's is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring. The Chicago-based fast-food chain said in an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually. The company, in the message, asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

