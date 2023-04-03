Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. McDonald's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCD   US5801351017

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:33:01 2023-04-03 am EDT
281.39 USD   +0.63%
10:23aTrending : McDonald's Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices
DJ
09:16aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:44aS&P 500, Nasdaq set to open lower as oil output cut stokes inflation worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : McDonald's Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

04/03/2023 | 10:23am EDT
10:07 ET -- McDonald's Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. McDonald's is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring. The Chicago-based fast-food chain said in an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually. The company, in the message, asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1022ET

Analyst Recommendations on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 367 M - -
Net income 2023 7 707 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,78x
EV / Sales 2024 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 279,61 $
Average target price 293,23 $
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Borden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Director
Brian S. Rice Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION6.10%204 534
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.23.12%47 186
YUM! BRANDS, INC.3.12%36 997
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.15.99%26 508
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.3.82%20 826
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-5.13%15 089
