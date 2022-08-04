Log in
    2702   JP3750500005

MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD.

(2702)
  Report
02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
5000.00 JPY   -0.20%
01/07McDonald's Japan slices fries to small size as it faces shipping snags
RE
2021Japan Index Closes Lower; Mitsui Unit to Acquire 93% of Human Associates for $25 Million
MT
2021MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS COMPANY (JAPAN), LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

08/04/2022
McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

Monthly IR News July 2022

August 4, 2022

At McDonald's, we are taking on a variety of initiatives as a member of the local community to help solve the world's most pressing challenges. As one such initiative, we are striving to create an organization and provide a work environment where each individual is respected and demonstrates their diverse personality and abilities. Many crew people with some disabilities are working actively at McDonald's restaurants. We interview one of them on our webpage. McDonald's will continue to create a workplace where everyone can be themselves, enjoy and grow in their own ways, bringing smiles to the faces of people in the communities.

In July, our system-wide-sales increased by 9.1% and same-store sales increased by 8.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

  • Continuing from June for a limited time, in a spin off from the popular Double Cheese Burger, we offered
    "Spicy Dabuchi," a menu item that was well received last year as well as "New Type White Torichi,", together with the all-new "Red Garlic Teriyaki," and the breakfast "Double Sausage McMuffin", and two drinks.
    These menu items were offered in fun packaging in collaboration with Char Aznable, also known as the "Red Comet" from the animated TV series "Mobile Suit Gundam" and were well received.
    In addition, we continued to offer three types of Gohan Burgers including the new Gohan Chicken Garlic Bacon as part of the limited-time Yoru Mac® menu starting at 5:00 p.m.
  • A total of eight Hawaiian-inspired products, including Cheese Loco Moco, Garlic Shrimp, and Zakugiri Potato & Beef Jalapeño Mayo, were sold for a limited time only for customers to enjoy the Hawaiian atmosphere in summer.
  • "McCafé by Barista," where full-time baristas serve authentic coffee, celebrated its 10th anniversary since the first outlet was opened in Japan. McCafé by Barista will continue to offer high-quality,value-priced café menu items and appealing sweets menu.
  • Sales during dinner hours and base sales of ordering channels are growing steadily, supported by drive-thru and delivery services that prioritize safety and security and promote customer convenience, digital actions, a stronger focus on dinner daypart, continuation of the Value program, introduction of new menu items, as well as the implementation of marketing actions that strengthen connections with customers.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

All stores

Sales (%)

2.2

16.2

13.5

12.3

6.0

11.3

9.1

Same stores

Sales (%)

1.2

15.3

12.6

11.3

5.1

10.2

8.1

GC (%)

- 0.3

5.4

4.6

3.9

4.8

7.7

2.3

AC (%)

1.5

9.4

7.7

7.1

0.3

2.3

5.6

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

We will continue to closely monitor the COVID situation to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to "feed and foster communities" and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

IR team, McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.

Phone: 03-6911-5710 Fax: 03-6911-5799

(URL: https://www.mcd-holdings.co.jp/)

2021 Trends

*Click herefor monthly and store count history from 2020 onwards.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis)

(Month)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

All stores

Sales (%)

19.4

1.7

8.4

10.0

6.7

15.8

22.1

6.2

15.8

14.6

6.5

3.3

Same stores

Sales (%)

18.7

1.0

7.5

9.2

5.7

14.7

21.0

5.3

14.7

13.4

5.4

2.4

GC (%)

-3.2

-11.3

0.8

20.9

22.5

12.3

12.3

-4.4

4.3

5.4

2.7

0.6

AC (%)

22.7

13.8

6.6

-9.7

-13.7

2.2

7.7

10.1

10.0

7.6

2.6

1.9

Quarterly trends (Year-to-Year basis)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cumulative Q4

(Jan - Mar)

(Apr - Jun)

(Jul - Sep)

(Oct - Dec)

(Jan - Dec)

All stores

Sales (%)

9.8

10.6

14.2

7.9

10.7

Same stores

Sales (%)

9.0

9.6

13.2

6.9

9.7

GC (%)

-4.6

18.5

3.7

2.9

4.5

AC (%)

14.2

-7.5

9.1

3.9

5.0

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 month

Disclaimer

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
