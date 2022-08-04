McDonald Japan : Monthly IR News

McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (2702)

【Monthly IR News】 July 2022

August 4, 2022

At McDonald's, we are taking on a variety of initiatives as a member of the local community to help solve the world's most pressing challenges. As one such initiative, we are striving to create an organization and provide a work environment where each individual is respected and demonstrates their diverse personality and abilities. Many crew people with some disabilities are working actively at McDonald's restaurants. We interview one of them on our webpage. McDonald's will continue to create a workplace where everyone can be themselves, enjoy and grow in their own ways, bringing smiles to the faces of people in the communities.

In July, our system-wide-sales increased by 9.1% and same-store sales increased by 8.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Continuing from June for a limited time, in a spin off from the popular Double Cheese Burger, we offered

"Spicy Dabuchi," a menu item that was well received last year as well as "New Type White Torichi,", together with the all-new "Red Garlic Teriyaki," and the breakfast "Double Sausage McMuffin", and two drinks.

These menu items were offered in fun packaging in collaboration with Char Aznable, also known as the "Red Comet" from the animated TV series "Mobile Suit Gundam" and were well received.

In addition, we continued to offer three types of Gohan Burgers including the new Gohan Chicken Garlic Bacon as part of the limited-time Yoru Mac® menu starting at 5:00 p.m.

Monthly trends (Year-to-Year basis) FY2022

(Month) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 All stores Sales (%) 2.2 16.2 13.5 12.3 6.0 11.3 9.1 Same stores Sales (%) 1.2 15.3 12.6 11.3 5.1 10.2 8.1 GC (%) - 0.3 5.4 4.6 3.9 4.8 7.7 2.3 AC (%) 1.5 9.4 7.7 7.1 0.3 2.3 5.6

*Same stores sales represent comparable sales (current vs. previous year) at all McDonald's restaurants in operation at least 13 months.

We will continue to closely monitor the COVID situation to evolve and flexibly respond to the changing needs of society and our customers. We will also continue to "feed and foster communities" and work toward the realization of a sustainable society.

